DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.91 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $69.91 million and $224,354.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

