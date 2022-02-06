Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

