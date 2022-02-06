Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $478.00 to $358.00. The stock had previously closed at $322.15, but opened at $305.05. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $299.27, with a volume of 6,935 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

