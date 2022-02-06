Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ (DPH) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($53.24) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 4,018 ($54.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,674.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,886.70. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($74.28). The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.78.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

