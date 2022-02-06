Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

