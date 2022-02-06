Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.