Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
