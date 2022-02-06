Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

