Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

