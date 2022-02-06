Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 553,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 530,006 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

