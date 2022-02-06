Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

