Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 4,185 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

