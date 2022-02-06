DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $130.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

