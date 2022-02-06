David C. Boyles Purchases 1,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.08 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
