Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $550,575.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DDOG stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.81.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.16.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.