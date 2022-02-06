Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $550,575.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DDOG stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.81.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.16.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

