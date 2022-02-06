Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 840,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 807,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

