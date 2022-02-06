Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,376 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

