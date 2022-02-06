Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.