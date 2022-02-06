Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

