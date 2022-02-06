CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

