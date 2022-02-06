Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

