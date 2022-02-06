Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $142.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

