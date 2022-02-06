Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

