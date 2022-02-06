CumStar Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. CumStar has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $661,634.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CumStar has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One CumStar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar's official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

