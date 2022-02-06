CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $113.26 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.