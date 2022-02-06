Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111777 BTC.

About Crypterium

CRPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,496,810 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,259 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

