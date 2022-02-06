Critical Review: Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nerdwallet and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 DXC Technology 1 1 8 0 2.70

Nerdwallet presently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 99.25%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $44.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdwallet and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.51 -$149.00 million $1.48 24.34

Nerdwallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Nerdwallet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.