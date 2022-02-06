Critical Comparison: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Boxed alerts:

This table compares Boxed and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 6.44 $56.79 million $1.20 42.77

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 11.28% 33.94% 21.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Revolve Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $73.99, suggesting a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Boxed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.