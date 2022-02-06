Critical Comparison: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PetroQuest Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

Berry has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Berry $523.83 million 1.41 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -8.33

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.