Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

