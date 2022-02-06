Credit Suisse Group Cuts Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 70

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.