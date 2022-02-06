Credit Suisse Group Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $306.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.64.

MSI stock opened at $235.57 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

