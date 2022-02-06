Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $88.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

