Credit Suisse AG Buys 31,016 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

