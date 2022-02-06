Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87,152 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $43.01 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

