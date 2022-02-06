Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHPT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

