Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.16 and a 200-day moving average of $489.36. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.