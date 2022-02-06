Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

