Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,345 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.48 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

