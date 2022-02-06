Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,013.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $900.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

