Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

