Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $416.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

