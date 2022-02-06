Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

