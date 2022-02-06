CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of CorePoint Lodging worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.