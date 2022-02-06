Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

