Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

