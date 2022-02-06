Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 10,275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000.

EFG opened at $99.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

