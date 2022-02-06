Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.