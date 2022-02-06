Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Copart by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.12 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

