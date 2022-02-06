Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.13. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $62,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

