Context Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000.
Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU).
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.