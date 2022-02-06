Context Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.